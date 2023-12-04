Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 40 seats begins

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST

Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Mizoram Election Results 2023 will be declared today. The counting of votes polled in the 40 Assembly constituencies will be counted by the Election Commission from 8 am. Stay tuned for Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates.