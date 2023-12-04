Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Mizoram, which held its single-phase polls on November 7, experienced a one-day delay in vote counting.
The state witnessed an impressive 80.66 percent voter turnout during the polling.
After months of intense campaigning and heated exchanges, the culmination arrives on December 4 — the decisive day that will shape the future of the northeastern state.
While the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) enjoys significant support in the state, the four-cornered contest also saw the BJP trying to make inroads in the state. The presence of the Congress has faded over the years but some of the exit polls have given an edge to the grand-old party.
A total of 174 candidates contested in the Mizoram Assembly election. Of the 174, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested all 40 seats each while BJP contested on 23 constituencies. Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes of Mizoram assembly polls on December 3, said Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas. The counting of votes will be held at 13 counting centres across the state.
The counting of votes for 40 seats begins.
After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.
The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.
Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday. (ANI)
As the Election Commission (EC) has changed the date for counting of votes in Mizoram by a day, the Congress on Friday questioned the delay in the announcement even though political parties had made representations in this regard more than a month ago.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the parties contesting the Mizoram election had asked for the date of counting to be shifted in the northeastern state from Sunday (December 3) to Monday (December 4).
"Representations were made over a month ago, but the ECI remained silent. A little while earlier, it has shifted the date. Why the delay in taking such a simple and obvious step?" he asked in a post on X. (PTI)
Security stepped up at the counting centre in Serchhip where the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections will begin shortly.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 on Friday. The party national president JP Nadda called it a 'Vision Document 2023'. In their manifesto, the BJP focusses on development in the field of sports and also promised to launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" and women empowerment scheme. Here's in detail what the BJP has in store for women, farmers, sportspersons and rural residents in Manipur:
The BJP promised to launch LOTUS scheme — Lotus is short for livelihood, opportunity, transformations and upliftment. Nadda said the scheme aims at improving the quality and the livelihood of the people of Mizoram. Read here.
Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections will begin shortly.
The poll body said that the date has been revised as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day. It said the decision was taken on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.
The Election Commission said in an official statement on Friday, "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram."
The voting for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 was held on November 7. A total of 80.66 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the state.
