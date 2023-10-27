Mizoram Election 2023: BJP promises Lotus scheme, ₹1.5 lakh for girl child in manifesto | Details here
Mizoram Election 2023: The BJP promised to launch LOTUS scheme — Lotus is short for livelihood, opportunity, transformations and upliftment. Nadda said the scheme aims at improving the quality and the livelihood of the people.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 on Friday. The party national president JP Nadda called it a 'Vision Document 2023'. In their manifesto, the BJP focusses on development in the field of sports and also promised to launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" and women empowerment scheme. Here's in detail what the BJP has in store for women, farmers, sportspersons and rural residents in Manipur: