Mizoram Election 2023: The BJP promised to launch LOTUS scheme — Lotus is short for livelihood, opportunity, transformations and upliftment. Nadda said the scheme aims at improving the quality and the livelihood of the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 on Friday. The party national president JP Nadda called it a 'Vision Document 2023'. In their manifesto, the BJP focusses on development in the field of sports and also promised to launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" and women empowerment scheme. Here's in detail what the BJP has in store for women, farmers, sportspersons and rural residents in Manipur: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP promised to launch LOTUS scheme — Lotus is short for livelihood, opportunity, transformations and upliftment. Nadda said the scheme aims at improving the quality and the livelihood of the people of Mizoram.

Nadda said the BJP will launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" once it comes to power in the state after winning the 2023 assembly elections. The project will aim at curbing the drug addiction among youth across the states, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Mizoram CM refuses to share stage with PM Modi

In education sector 1. The BJP said it will launch “Mission EDU Upgrade or Education upgrade" and “Zirlai Simathawana Mission" with budget of ₹250 crore and ₹350 crore respectively to revamp existing government schools and colleges with the state-of-art facilities

In sports sector 1. The BJP promised to establish a Mizoram sports academy, which will be fully funded. Scholarships will be provided to aspiring athletes, and strong emphasis will be laid on football, wrestling, hockey, weightlifting and badminton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. It also promised to launch Mizoram Olympic mission

In health sector 1. Nadda further said the party will collaborate with the central government to upgrade the Zoram medical college in Mizoram as the regional institute of medical sciences

2. The party said it will double the family annual health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For women 1. The BJP will introduce a women empowerment scheme under which every girl child will be offered financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh

2. It also promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs

Urban and Rural infrastructure 1. The BJP announced that Mizoram Urban Infrastructure Development Mission will be introduced with a corpus of ₹400 crore. The focus will be laid on providing reliable electricity, efficient renewable energy and urban connectivity, and improved roads {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The BJP will collaborate with the central government to include Siaha as the aspirational district

3. Mizoram Rural Infrastructure Development Mission will also be introduced with a corpus of ₹950 crore to ensure holistic develop of all villages

Farmers 1. JP said it will increase the annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per year for the farmers under PM KISAN Yojana {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. It also promised to introduce Mizo Agri Infra Mission with investment of ₹1000 crore to revamp the agricultural infrastructure of Mizoram at all levels

Investigation and negotiations 1. BJP said it will establish special investigation team to probe all irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) scheme

2. It said the BJP-led Mizoram government will collaborate with the central and the Assam government to resolve long-standing border dispute. "We will safeguard interests and right of Mizoram people," Nadda said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cultural and economic development 1. Nadda said that the BJP government would "grandly celebrate Mizoram's Chaapchar Kut, Pawl Kut and Min Kut festivals".

2. The BJP also promised to ensure that the assistance of ₹22,500 crore is utilized effectively and efficiently towards making Mizoram one of the top economies in the north east.

3. The BJP also promised to revamp the brand of Mizoram tourism with the corpus of ₹250 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assembly elections in Mizoram will take place on November 7. All the 40 assembly seats will go to polls in the single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on October 9.

The term of the Mizoram legislative assembly ends on December 17, 2023. The state is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, in a 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, Mizo National Front managed to win 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured 5 seats and the BJP won a single seat. Zoramthanga is the current chief minister of the state.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!