The Tuichang Assembly seat saw the defeat of Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia to the ZPM candidate, as reported by the Election Commission. Tawnluia, representing the Mizo National Front (MNF), secured 6,079 votes, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate W Chhuanawma emerged victorious with 6,988 votes.

Following the voting to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7, with four major contenders, namely the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP, the political landscape is charged with anticipation. Originally slated for December 3, Sunday, the counting of votes in Mizoram, along with four other states, faced a one-day delay. This decision came in response to representations made by civil society to the Election Commission, pointing to a significant day in the religious calendar of the Christian-majority state. Responding to appeals from both political parties and civil society organizations, and recognizing the unique importance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission officially declared on November 29 the postponement of the vote counting in the state to Monday.

Responding to appeals from political parties and civil society organizations, the Election Commission officially announced on November 29 that the counting of votes in Mizoram would be deferred to Monday.

In the state, which elected its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7, four major contenders are competing for victory.

Who are the contestants?

Zoram People's Movement leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma is contesting against the three-time Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Furthermore, he vowed for victory in Serchhip, where he is currently serving as the MLA.

What does the Mizoram Assembly Exit Polls 2023 say?

Mizoram is likely to witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats. The exit polls also hint at a major setback for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party MNF.

As per the poll of polls analysis, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to win 19-20 seats, while the ruling MNF may bag only 12-13 seats in the state. A political party needs to win 21 seats to form government in Mizoram.

Earlier, Lalduhoma said his party will maintain its identity as an independent regional party free from Delhi's control.

"We will not join any group at the national level even if we come to power. We want to maintain our prestige and remain as an independent regional party, which is free from Delhi control," the 73-year-old ZPM leader told PTI."We don't want to be under the control of Delhi," he told PTI.

Furthermore, he stressed the cordial relationship with the Centre.

"We will not join any group at the national level even if we come to power. We want to maintain our prestige and remain as an independent regional party, which is free from Delhi control," the 73-year-old ZPM leader told PTI.

ZPM working president K Sapdanga exercised his voting rights in Mizoram's Aizawl North-III constituency. ZPM working president K Sapdanga after exercising his franchise had said, “He (CM Zoramthanga) is showing his dream (of coming back to power). But I don't think so. He will not come again. It seems from the movement of the people that the same government will not come again because an anti-incumbency wave is very much at this time."

There was a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent during the single-phase election, featuring 174 candidates in Mizoram. The primary competition involves the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People’s Movement, while the BJP is eager to position itself as a potential "kingmaker."

The home voting method for the 2023 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections was expanded to several state districts, enabling PwD and senior citizens (80 years of age and above) to cast votes. Poll workers, other officials, and those providing necessary services voted using postal ballots.

Notably, ZPM, having secured the second-highest number of seats in the 2018 assembly elections with eight wins, has positioned itself as the primary contender in the current election. In the previous election, the ruling Mizo National Front had secured 26 seats.

Established in 2017 through the collaboration of two political parties and five groups, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) strategically capitalized on a platform advocating for a non-Congress, non-Mizo National Front (MNF) government. This approach allowed the party to ascend as the primary opposition force in Mizoram, securing eight seats in the 2018 assembly polls and relegating the Congress to the third position.

