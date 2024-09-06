‘Modi govt wants to silence me by fielding candidates from jails,’ says Omar Abdullah ahead of J-K assembly polls

Omar Abdullah alleged the Modi administration is conspiring against him by nominating jailed candidates in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections. He believes this tactic aims to prevent his political representation and silence his voice.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated6 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah alleged on Friday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government was trying to silence him by fielding candidates against him from jails.

The Centre is hatching a conspiracy against the NC to keep it away from peoples’ representation, said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly polls in the erstwhile state.

“Earlier I had a feeling that New Delhi (Centre) is constantly trying to keep me silent, but I didn’t think they will resort to such level of fielding candidates lodged in jails," Abdullah was quoted as saying by local English daily Greater Kashmir. He was addressing a public meeting in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Abdullah, who had earlier said he won't contest elections, has filed nominations from two seats – Ganderbal and Budgam – for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Both seats vote in second phase of polling on September 25.

He lost the Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Baramulla seat toEngineer Rashid, who is in jail on UAPA charges.

"In Baramulla they fielded a person (Engineer Rashid) against me who filed nomination from jail. He recorded his voice statement from jail, and got votes on emotional grounds, which led to my defeat in polls. But I didn’t take it so seriously then. I thought it was his luck and my weakness. I didn’t see it as New Delhi’s agenda,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1.

Omar Abdullah Vs Jailed Sarjan Barkati

Abdullah faces jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati in the assembly poll contest in both Beerwah and Ganderbal seats. Barkati, whose nomination papers from the Zainapora seat in South Kashmir was rejected last week, has filed candidature from both the seats in Central Kashmir.

“When I decided to contest elections from Ganderbal seat, I heard one more person (Sarjan Barkati) who is currently lodged in jail, has pronounced his wish to contest polls from Ganderbal seat. This struck my mind. A person who hails from Zainapora Shopian is wishing to contest polls where I’m contesting was surprised me. I smelled rat in it," Abdullah said.

Barkati, 38, was a prominent face in the protest marches in South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Kulgam after the killing of Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

"When I discussed the matter with my party colleagues, we decided that I will contest from another seat (Budgam) but maintained to keep it hidden till nomination is filled. We made an announcement about this fact at the eleventh hour. We silently reached the office of Returning Officer where we completed formalities. Soon after I came to know another man lodged in jail has decided to contest polls from there. This is not a normal affair that people lodged in jails are being fielded against me in elections. It clearly shows that New Delhi doesn’t want me to represent my people. They want to silence me, come what may,” he said.

 

Ganderbal in central Kashmir is a represented by three generations of Abdullah family, including him. His father Farooq Abdullah and grandfather Sheikh Abdullah have also won from the seat before. Omar lost the seat in 2002, but won it in 2008 assembly polls

Budgam Assembly was earlier won by Aga Ruhullah Mehdi,who is now National Conference Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

A person who hails from Zainapora Shopian is wishing to contest polls where I’m contesting was surprised me. I smelled rat in it.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Omar Abdullah’s allegations highlight concerns regarding political fairness in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The use of jailed candidates in elections raises questions about the integrity of democratic processes.
  • The situation underscores the ongoing tensions between regional leaders and the central government.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
