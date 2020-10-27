Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on Wednesday for second round of campaigning

Officials said that no one will be allowed inside the venue without face masks and people who will be on the dais with the prime minister have undergone RT-PCR tests. NDA candidates from across the district will sit on a separate dais near to the main one, they said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will be present on the occasion. In Muzaffarpur, the prime ministers rally will be held at Motipur, around 30 km from the district headquarters. A limited number of chairs have been put in the field where the rally will be held. The chairs have been placed inside circles marked at a distance from each other. In capital Patna, the public meeting will be held at the Veterinary College ground near the airport. Incidentally, the Veterinary College premises had been home to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who had stayed for a long time in the early part of his early life in the quarters of his brother, who was a peon in the college.