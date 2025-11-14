PM Modi rolls out ‘MY formula’ and ‘MMC’ coinages in victory speech after NDA’s emphatic Bihar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first address after the NDA’s emphatic Bihar victory introduced two sharp new political coinages — the “MY formula” for Mahila and Youth and “MMC” for what he termed the Muslim League Maoist Congress. These phrases, delivered in a speech rich with both gratitude and attack lines, have already begun shaping the post-poll narrative as the BJP looks beyond Bihar and the Opposition scrambles to interpret its losses.

Why did PM Modi introduce the new “MY formula”? In his address, PM Modi thanked voters and grounded the mandate in Bihar’s aspirational mood. “On behalf of the entire NDA family, I thank all the people of Bihar and accept this victory in all humility,” he said. The Prime Minister recalled beginning his campaign from the village of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, adding that “this victory is proof that Bihar is going to be on the road to development.”

Also Read | PM Modi minces no words to attack Rahul, says Congress may see a split soon

Pivoting from his references to old caste-based political frameworks, Modi claimed that some parties still relied on what he called the “old MY formula”, but argued that a new electoral equation had now emerged. “The new MY formula is Mahila and Youth,” he said — a message clearly directed at the demographic groups credited with powering the NDA’s performance.

What does Modi mean by calling Congress the “MMC”? Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress by coining another acronym: “MMC”. “Today, the Congress has become MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this,” he said. The Prime Minister argued that an internal rift was already simmering within the party, adding, “Therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics. I think that there could be another major split in the Congress.”

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the “naamdaar” had driven the party “on a path of destruction” and hinted that widespread internal dissatisfaction was mounting.

How has the Opposition responded, especially on the women’s vote? While INDIA bloc partners continued to process the scale of their defeat, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani directly linked his party’s rout to the NDA’s appeal among women. The VIP — projected as a key ally with Sahani touted as deputy CM face — failed to lead in any of the 12 seats it contested.

Sahani stressed that the outcome reflected “the people’s mandate”, saying, “Voters did not connect with our message. They trusted Nitish ji and Modi ji, and I congratulate both of them.” He argued that the crucial factor was the NDA’s targeted financial outreach to women. Pointing to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, he highlighted that the first instalment of ₹10,000 has already reached more than 1.21 crore women. “Our mothers and sisters who live in poverty felt that the money would change their lives. Naturally, they voted for that promise,” he said.

Sahani added that politics had shifted from “black money distributed at midnight by strongmen” to “state money distributed in broad daylight”.

What does this mean for Bihar’s political map? With the NDA surging toward nearly 200 of Bihar’s 243 seats and the BJP nearing a 95% strike rate, the ruling alliance appears firmly in control of the state’s political trajectory.