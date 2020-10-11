Modi, Shah, Rajnath among star BJP campaigners for 1st phase of Bihar polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 30 star campaigners for BJP during the upcoming first phase of Bihar polls.

Others in the list sent to the Election Commission are party president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates, all for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, taking to 75 the number of constituencies for which the party has announced its nominees so far.

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav (from Patna Sahib) and Nitish Mishra, son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, are among those named by the party as its candidates.

The list was released a day after the party's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance.

The BJP is contesting from 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP.

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former actors and ex-MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar are also on the list which has been sent to the Election Commission.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel also figure among the star campaigners.

Senior Congress leaders Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Shakeel Ahmed, Sachin Pilot and Kirti Azad will be campaigning for party candidates.

Congress in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and legislature party leader Sadanand Singh are also among the star campaigners.

