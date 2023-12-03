MP Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

07:48 AM IST

MP Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh is likely to see a stiff clash between the Congress and BJP — with many exit polls giving the latter an edge. 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath.