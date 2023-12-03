MP Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes will start at 8 am across Madhya Pradesh amid tight security arrangements. Exit polls indicate that the state will see a tough contest between the BJP and Congress with many projections released on Thursday evening giving the saffron party a slight lead. The results indicate a tough battle in the state with the Congress seemingly unable to cash in on the 'anti-incumbency'.
Extensive security measures have been put in place ahead of the counting of votes on Sunday morning. Teams of the Madhya Pradesh police have been deployed at key locations and Central Armed Police Force officials tasked with relocating the EVMs from strong rooms to counting centres. Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI that traffic would also be diverted from the main road on Sunday.
Elections for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly were held on November 17 and saw a 77.82% voter turnout.
When will the results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections be declared?
The counting of votes will take place at 52 district headquarters in the state on Sunday. The process will begin at 8 am with the postal ballot votes. The EVM counting will begin half an hour after the first results are announced. The tally will be declared after every round of counting with round-wise information about votes being given to the candidate or its representative.
What do the exit polls indicate?
Most exit polls indicate that the BJP-led NDA will retain power in Madhya Pradesh with a comfortable majority. The NDTV poll of polls allocated 124 seats to the BJP and 102 seats to the Congress earlier this week. The numbers were gathered by combining the projections from 9 separate exit polls – some of which appeared to favour the Congress.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has never lost any election in his 40-year political career. He had won six times on trot in the assembly elections held between 1990 and 2013 from different constituencies in the Indore district. Indore-1 assembly constituency has 3.64 lakh voters. Read more
The INC has nominated Sunil Sharma as its candidate for Gwalior, while the BJP has put forward Pradhuman Singh Tomar as their contender for the seat. In 2018, Tomar won from this constituency. Read more
The Madhya Pradesh elections will play a key role in Lok Sabha polls 2024. Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Madhya Pradesh's share is 29.
BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said while the Congress worked hard to bring about a change of guard at the helm, the BJP is in with a better chance of winning the state.
“The Congress worked hard in Madhya Pradesh this time. Their leaders Kamal Nath (state president and former chief minister) and Digvijay Singh (former CM) put in the hard yards. When you are pitted against a strong opponent, it makes you that much more determined to win and it's more fun fighting them. The BJP and the Congress were on an equal footing going into the elections in Madhya Pradesh. However, I would say that the BJP had more impact on the people during the campaign phase and would form the next government here," Sumitra Mahajan said.
Visuals from outside BJP office in Bhopal ahead of the counting of the votes.
A view of Congress party's headquarters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the counting of the votes.
Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh whereas the BJP may get 151-163 seats.
The Times Now-ETG claimed that the BJP may win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats, and others 1-5 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.
According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 140-162 seats. Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats.
According to Pollstrat's exit poll, BJP may win 106-116 seats while Congress could win 111-121 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted a tight fight between BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The exit poll projections are:
BJP: 100-123 seats; Congress: 102-125; and Others: 5
Union cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed confidence that the BJP will achieve a full majority in the MP polls. "Our party has done a lot of developmental work in less than three years. We are completely sure that the people will bless the BJP and we will form a government with complete majority...," Scindia told media.
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Congress party will win more than 130 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election. Singh made this remark in Bhopal on Saturday evening ahead of the counting of votes.
Poll officers on Sunday morning arrived at the counting centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency. Notably, Chhindwara is one of the crucial constituencies of Madhya Pradesh as it is the home turf of former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress veteran Kamal Nath.
Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vishwas Sarang exuded confidence that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as a winner in the MP polls. He affirmed that the BJP will get more than 150 seats.
PTI news agency shared visuals of Old Central Jail counting centre in Bhopal on Sunday morning. Today at 8 am counting of votes will begin.
The Congress party has issued helpline numbers for its workers in case of any irregularities during the counting process of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.
"Under the guidance of Kamal Nath ji on December 2, 2023, a war room has been set up in PCC Bhopal. Any kind of questions and your for the redressal of complaints, a team of legal experts will be available in the presence of Kamal Nath ji," according to an official statement by the Congress party.
The Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 will decide the fate of over 2,500 candidates.
