MP Assembly elections 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ becomes ‘game-changer’ for BJP

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

BJP emerges as a dominant force in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections with 160 seats, credited to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (2L) is greeted by his supporters at his residence in Bhopal on December 3, 2023, following BJP's victory at the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. (Photo by Gagan NAYAR / AFP) (Gagan NAYAR / AFP)Premium
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (2L) is greeted by his supporters at his residence in Bhopal on December 3, 2023, following BJP's victory at the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. (Photo by Gagan NAYAR / AFP) (Gagan NAYAR / AFP)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a dominant force in MP. The saffron party is leading in 160 of the 230 seats. This victory is significantly attributed to the implementation of the Ladli Behna Yojana by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded the scheme's impact on the election results. He praised the chief minister for his role in the BJP's commanding lead. Scindia, a former Congress member who joined the BJP in 2020, emphasised the dual benefits of the party's Central leadership and the state government's welfare initiatives in securing this electoral win.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, a key welfare scheme focused on women, played a crucial role in the BJP's strategy, as per Scindia. Under this scheme, eligible women from poor families receive 1,250 monthly. While the Congress party criticised it as an electoral tactic, BJP leaders defended it as a step towards empowering women.

“Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," ANI quoted Scindia as saying.

The election marked a direct contest between BJP and Congress. The Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, was in power for 15 months since 2018 before being toppled in 2020. Scindia's defection to BJP was a pivotal moment in this political shift.

Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

BJP's approach in Madhya Pradesh was multifaceted. Apart from leveraging welfare schemes, the party deployed three Central ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, to counter any anti-incumbency against Chouhan. This strategy helped the party maintain a strong position against Congress.

Congress' premature celebrations

Scindia criticised Congress for being preoccupied with early celebrations while the BJP focused on ground-level work. He remarked on Congress' preparations of celebratory sweets and posters, indicating a sense of premature confidence in their camp.

"Congress was preparing Ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly," he said.

As the count progressed, BJP's lead solidified, not just in Madhya Pradesh but also in Rajasthan. Also, there is probability of capturing Chhattisgarh from Congress. In Telangana, however, Congress is positioned to unseat the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 03:57 PM IST
