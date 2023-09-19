MP Assembly Elections 2023: Why Congress is launching Jan Aakrosh Yatra? Explained1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST
MP Assembly Elections 2023: Congress to launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting corruption and issues of unemployment and crime.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress is all set to launch the Jan Aakrosh Yatra today, Tuesday, September 19, from seven places covering all 230 assembly segments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said officials.
