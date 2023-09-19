Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress is all set to launch the Jan Aakrosh Yatra today, Tuesday, September 19, from seven places covering all 230 assembly segments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said officials.

Addressing a press conference earlier, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged rampant corruption under the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, saying they had failed to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

"As many as 250 scams have taken place during 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into 'Jan akrosh' (public anger)," Surjewala said as quoted by PTI.

The Congress leader also alleged that Madhya Pradesh is witnessing "severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities, and looting".

"All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths, want to remove this government to save the state," Surjewala said and alleged 58,000 women and girls were raped and about 67,000 others were abducted in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years, PTI reported.

He added that the grand old party will take out Jan Akrosh Yatra from seven places beginning September 19 to highlight all these issues in the state.

The marches will collectively cover 11,400 kilometers across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 15 days.

Congress leaders, including the leader of the opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, ex-ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, and Ajay Singh and former Union ministers Suresh Pachouri and Kantilal Bhuria, will lead the Yatra from various locations, as per PTI reports.

As the assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh later this year, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are trying to reach out to the masses and they have either taken out or planned Yatras.

The BJP has already rolled out Jan Ashirward Yatra' to "seek the blessings of the people". The Yatars, being taken out from various places, will culminate in Bhopal on September 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the "mahakumbh" or mega gathering of BJP workers on the occasion.

