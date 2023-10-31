MP Elections 2023: BJP or Congress? Opinion poll reflects caste dynamics in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP is likely to be on top for various castes including Brahmin, Kirar-Dhakad, Jatav-Satnami, Kurmi, Yadav, Bania, and Rajput. Congress is expected to become the first choice of Muslims and the Bheel community.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be on top for various castes including Brahmin, Kirar-Dhakad, Jatav-Satnami, Kurmi, Yadav, Bania, and Rajput among others in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where elections are due on November 17. On the contrary, the Congress party is expected to become the first choice of Muslims and the Bheel community in the state, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.