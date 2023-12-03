MP Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh, Narendra Tomar, or Jyotiraditya Scindia? Who will be MP's next Chief Minister?
MP Election Results 2023: BJP is leading in the Madhya Pradesh state with 165 seats, while Congress has only secured 65 seats. The main question now is who will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh as BJP is poised to form the government again
MP Election Results 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leading in 230 constituent assembly states of Madhya Pradesh with 165 seats as per official reports of the Election Commission of India registered at 3:15 pm.
Also read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress
Earlier, while campaigning in the Gwalior-Chambal area Scindia made it clear that he is not interested in the CM post and said, “It is the decision of the party whom they want to make the chief minister. I am not in politics, I am in jan sewa (public service)," reported Business Today.
Also read: Chhindwara, MP Election Results 2023 Live: Vivek Bunty Sahu trails behind as Congress' Kamal Nath leads Chhindwara votes
Earlier, Congress projected former CM Kamal Nath as chief ministerial candidate of the party however BJP has not yet declared its CM face in the assembly election even as the party is poised to win. BJP has been in power in the state for the last 18 years of 20 years.
The possibility is high for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be chosen again by party leaders and retain his CM post. Chouhan is leading from the Budhni seat with 1,40,658 votes and is the longest-serving CM of Madhya Pradesh.
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who contested from the Dimani assembly seat, and is leading with 70,226 votes, is also among one of the faces slated to be considered for CM post.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.