MP Election Results 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leading in 230 constituent assembly states of Madhya Pradesh with 165 seats as per official reports of the Election Commission of India registered at 3:15 pm.

Indian National Congress (INC) is on the back foot and is struggling behind with not even half the number of seats BJP has managed to secure. Congress' vote tally totals to 65 as per latest update. However, the main question that arises with BJP in the lead is who will be the next Chief minister for the state.

On November 17, Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were held in a single phase whose vote counting process began on December 3 at 8 am. BJP and INC stand as the primary political forces in Madhya Pradesh. However, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape.

With BJP poised to form government again in MP, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while talking to ANI on Sunday morning said, "This is not the time to speak on these things (election results)" and refused to answer any questions on the election results. However, he claimed that the BJP will form a government again with an absolute majority.

Chouhan further said, "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government," reported Business Today.

Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking to ANI outside CM Chouhan's house on December 3 credited the welfare schemes of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government. Scindia said, "We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority."

Earlier, while campaigning in the Gwalior-Chambal area Scindia made it clear that he is not interested in the CM post and said, "It is the decision of the party whom they want to make the chief minister. I am not in politics, I am in jan sewa (public service)," reported Business Today.

Congress projected former CM Kamal Nath as chief ministerial candidate of the party however BJP has not yet declared its CM face in the assembly election even as the party is poised to win. BJP has been in power in the state for the last 18 years of 20 years.

The possibility is high for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be chosen again by party leaders and retain his CM post. Chouhan is leading from the Budhni seat with 1,40,658 votes and is the longest-serving CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who contested from the Dimani assembly seat, and is leading with 70,226 votes, is also among one of the faces slated to be considered for CM post.

