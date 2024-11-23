Hello User
Mumbai Election Results Winners Losers Complete List: Will Mahayuti dominate Mumbai or can MVA challenge its lead?

Sayantani

As Mumbai's assembly election results unfold, the battle intensifies between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led MVA. With predictions favoring Mahayuti, the stakes are high for both alliances as they vie for control in this crucial political landscape.

Thane, India : Chief Minister Eknarh Shinde's election victory banner has been put up at Wagle Estate thane ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, November 22, 2024.

Mumbai Election results winners losers complete list: Mumbai and its suburban region, comprising 36 assembly seats, is witnessing a fierce electoral battle. Most exit polls predict a win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India forecasting 26 seats for Mahayuti and 14 for Congress-led Maha Vikas Aaghadi.

Voter turnout in Mumbai saw 52.65% in the island city and 56.39% in the suburbs.

In Mumbai, the BJP has fielded Ashish Shelar for the third time in Bandra West, while his brother Vinod Shelar is contesting from Malad West. In Kalyan East, the BJP replaced the incumbent MLA from the Thane district.

Crucal batleground also inlcudes Worli wherein Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest Shiv Sena (eknath SHinde faction) leader Milind Deora.

The contest is between two key alliances: Mahayuti, led by the BJP, and MVA, spearheaded by Congress. Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the MVA consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 22 seats, while allies Congress and NCP (SP) have fielded candidates in 11 and 3 constituencies, respectively. The Shinde Sena has fielded candidates in 15 seats, with ally BJP contesting 18. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another Mahayuti ally, is also contesting 3 seats. Notably, the Sena (UBT) faces off against its former ally BJP in 9 key seats.

As counting begins, Mumbai's results will play a decisive role in the Maharashtra government formation, potentially tipping the scales between Mahayuti and the opposition MVA.

CONSTITUENCY NAME WINNER LOSER 
Borivali  
Dhaisar  
Magathane  
Mulund  
Vikhroli  
Bhandup West  
Jogeshwari East  
Dindoshi  
Kandivali East  
Charkop  
Malad West  
Goregaon  
Varsova  
Andheri West  
Andheri East  
Vile Parle  
Chandivali  
Ghatkopar West  
Ghatkopar East  
Mankhurd shivajinagar  
Anushakti Nagar  
Chembur  
Kurla (SC)  
Kalina  
Vandre East  
Vandre West  
Dharavi (SC)  
Sion Koliwada  
Wadala  
Mahim  
Worli  
Shivadi  
Byculla  
Malabar Hill  
Mumbadevi  
Colaba  
Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
