Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in 36 seats of Mumbai and 18 seats in Thane and the suburban region will begin at 8am. The result of these seats will be crucial for both Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti.

The stage is set for the outcome of assembly elections in Mumbai and Thane constituencies as political leaders await the results.

The counting of votes in 36 seats of Mumbai and 18 seats in Thane and the suburban region will begin at 8am.

The result of these seats will play a crucial role in deciding whether the BJP-led Mahayuti or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV) will form the next government in Maharashtra.

Most exit polls have predicted Mahayuti's victory in the elections. For Mumbai region, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has predicted 26 seats for Mahayuti and 14 seats for MVA.

The island city Mumbai recorded 52.65 per cent polling, while Mumbai suburban recorded 56.39 per cent polling. Thane recorded 56.93 per cent voting.

Key seats to watch Worli: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray is contesting against Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde) candidate Milind Deora.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is contesting against Kedar Dighe, nephew of Anand Dighe.

Ghatkopar East: Maharashtra's richest candidate Parag Shah is contesting against NCP-SP nominee Rakhee Jadhav.

Dindoshi: The seat is witnessing fight between Shiv Sena UBT's Sunil Prabhu and Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde) candidate Sanjay Nirupam.

Dahisar: Vinod Ghosalkar, the Shiv Sena UBT candidate is contesting against BJP's Manisha Chaudhary. Ghosalkar's son Abhishek, a corporator, was shot dead in February.

Malad West: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh is contesting against BJP's Vinod Shelar

Mulund: BJP's Mihir Kotecha is contesting against Congress' Rakesh Shetty.

Vikhroli: Sanjay Raut's brother and Shiv Sena UBT candidate Sunil Raut is contesting against former corporator and Shiv Sena candidate Suvarna Karanje.

Bandra East: The seat is witnessing contest between Shiv Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai and NCP's Zeeshan Siddique. In 2019, Zeeshan, the son of late Baba Siddique, won the seat on Congress' ticket.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar: NCP's Nawab Malik is contesting against SP's Abu Azmi.

Anushakti Nagar: Nawab Malik's daughter Sana, the NCP candidate, is contesting against NCP-SP's Fahad Ahmad.

Mahim: Raj Thackeray's son and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray is contesting against Shiv Sena UBT's Mahesh Sawant and Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

Mumbadevi: Former BJP leader Shaina NC is contesting on Shiv Sena ticket against three time MLA and Congress candidate Amin Patel.