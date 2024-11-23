Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 36 seats in Mumbai and 18 in Thane begins today, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vying for control. This election marks the first direct face-off between the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), both staking their claim on Mumbai, traditionally the Sena's bastion. The outcome could shape the future of these factions, especially as they compete in 11 seats against each other.
In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 22 seats, while allies Congress and NCP (SP) have fielded candidates in 11 and 3 constituencies, respectively. The Shinde Sena has fielded candidates in 15 seats, with ally BJP contesting 18. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another Mahayuti ally, is also contesting 3 seats. Notably, the Sena (UBT) faces off against its former ally BJP in 9 key seats.
In the 2019 polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 14 out of 19 seats contested in alliance with the BJP, while the BJP had secured 16. The Congress had won 4 out of 29 seats, while the NCP won just 1 of its 6. With shifting alliances and new rivalries, today’s results could redefine the political landscape in Maharashtra.
Voter Turnout Snapshot for Polling Day
- Mumbai Island City: 52.65% voter turnout
- Mumbai Suburban: 56.39% voter turnout
- Thane District: 56.93% voter turnout
Exit polls predict a victory for Mahayuti, with Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India forecasting 26 seats for Mahayuti and 14 seats for MVA in the Mumbai region.
Key Constituencies to Watch
Kopri-Pachpakhadi - A high-stakes battle as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contests against Kedar Dighe, nephew of Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe.
Worli - Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) faces off against Milind Deora (Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde faction).
Bandra East - The seat sees a heated triangular contest among Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena UBT), Zeeshan Siddique (NCP, son of Baba Siddique), and an independent candidate.
Ghatkopar East- Maharashtra's wealthiest candidate Parag Shah (BJP) locks horns with Rakhee Jadhav (NCP-SP nominee).
Dindoshi - Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena UBT) vs. Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde faction).
Dahisar- Vinod Ghosalkar (Shiv Sena UBT) challenges BJP's Manisha Chaudhary. This race holds emotional significance as Ghosalkar's son was tragically shot earlier this year.
Malad West- Congress incumbent Aslam Shaikh takes on BJP challenger Vinod Shelar.
Mulund- BJP’s Mihir Kotecha faces Congress’ Rakesh Shetty in a closely watched contest.
Thane Battlegrounds
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar - Nawab Malik (NCP) takes on Abu Azmi (SP) in a contentious fight.
Mumbadevi- Former BJP leader Shaina NC, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, challenges veteran Amin Patel (Congress), a three-time MLA.
Political Stakes
As counting begins, Mumbai and Thane's results will play a decisive role in the Maharashtra government formation, potentially tipping the scales between Mahayuti and the opposition MVA.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: In Bandra East, Aaditya Thackeray’s maternal cousin Varun Sardesai is making his electoral debut and facing NCP candidate and incumbent MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui.
The contest is in the limelight following the killing of Zeeshan’s father Baba Siddiqui allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. For the Sena (UBT), Bandra East has special significance since the Thackeray residence Matoshree falls in the constituency.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: Of the 11 seats in which the two Senas are clashing, the most high profile is Worli, from where Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya is seeking re-election. His rival is Milind Deora, the former Congress luminary who is now a Shinde Sena Rajya Sabha MP and contesting his first Assembly election.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The Assembly elections in Maharashtra have become a multi-cornered contest, with six main parties—the two Senas, two NCP factions, BJP, and Congress—joined by smaller players like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Independents, and rebels.
For the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which has struggled to regain relevance, the polls present another chance at redemption, though it risks playing the role of a spoiler by splitting votes within the same voter base as its parent party, the original Sena.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The Mahayuti is focusing its campaign on a blend of “development," Hindutva, and welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana.
In contrast, the MVA is centering its pitch in Mumbai on strong opposition to the Dharavi redevelopment project awarded to the Adani Group.
Additionally, MVA is also highlighting issues such as “deteriorating" law and order, corruption, unemployment, and the alleged transfer of mega industrial investment projects to Gujarat at Maharashtra’s expense.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: In the 2019 Assembly polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had contested 19 seats in an alliance with the BJP and won 14. The BJP had won 16.
The Congress had contested 29 seats in alliance with the undivided NCP and won four. The NCP had contested six seats and won one.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The Shinde Sena is contesting relatively far fewer seats, at 15. It is the BJP that is contesting the most seats in the Mahayuti formulation, at 18. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is contesting three seats, the same number as the NCP (SP).
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: In the November 20 polls, the Sena (UBT) is contesting 22 of the 36 seats falling in Mumbai and suburbs, comprising the lion’s share in the MVA. Allies Congress and NCP (SP) are contesting 11 and three seats, respectively.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: In the Lok Sabha polls, the Sena (UBT) had finished ahead, winning two of the three seats it contested, with the Shinde Sena bagging just one constituency of its share of three, that too by a very thin margin of 47 votes. The two had contested in three seats against each other.
Of the total six Lok Sabha constituencies covering Mumbai and its suburbs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had won four.
Will Uddhav gain the electorate's trust for Assembly Elections as well?
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: Even though Mumbai’s turnout was low compared to the state’s average polling, the voter turnout here improved slightly this time from the 2019 polls, when the final voter turnout in Mumbai city and suburbs district stood at 48.22 and 51.28 per cent respectively.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results Saturday, the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have begun reaching out to independent and rebel candidates should their need arise to cross the halfway mark in the 288-member House.
Hotels have been booked and helicopters kept ready in case winning independents need to be transported quickly. On Friday, parties held online meetings to issue final directions to candidates.
Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: The Mumbai and Thane assembly elections have drawn intense focus on high-stakes constituencies, including Bandra East, home to Matoshree, the Thackeray family’s residence, and Dadar, site of the iconic Shiv Sena headquarters.
These seats are critical battlegrounds in the ongoing tussle between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde’s faction, as both vie for control of the party's legacy.
Meanwhile, Congress rebel and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora seeks to make history with his maiden Assembly win, while the impact of the Baba Siddique murder case looms large in key contests, adding another layer of intrigue to the results.