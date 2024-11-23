Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: 54 seats at stake; all eyes on Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora in Worli

Mumbai, Thane Election results LIVE Updates: Vote counting set to begin for 36 Mumbai and 18 Thane seats, marking a pivotal BJP-MVA battle. Key focus: Shiv Sena factions' first face-off, crucial for Mumbai's political dominance and alliances’ future.