Murshidabad, Malda election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins; Did Muslim-dominated districts vote for TMC?

Murshidabad, Malda election Result 2026 LIVE: Murshidabad and Malda are Muslim-dominated districts that overwhelmingly voted for the Trinamool Congress in 2021. Many seats of these districts recorded over 90 per cent voting which went to polls in the first phase on 23 April this time.

Murshidabad, saw 93.55% voter turnout in 2026. High voter turnout was recorded in parts of Murshidabad district with polling percentages touching over 96% in several constituencies, including Samserganj, Lalgola, Bhagawangola and Raghunathganj.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), similar trend was found in Malda as almost all Muslim-majority seats saw strong turnout, mostly between 92 and 95 per cent. Seats like Chanchal (+15.3 per cent), Ratua (+16.2 per cent), Malatipur (+14.7 per cent) and Habibpur (+14.1 per cent) registered significant increases in turnout compared to previous polls. Double-digit jumps were also observed in seats like English Bazar, Gazole, and Manikchak.

It is important to note that Murshidabad, which has 22 constituencies, and Malda, which has 12 constituencies, were among the top districts in terms of SIR voter deletions. Murshidabad saw 4,55,137 names removed, while Malda registered 2,39,375 deletions.

Murshidabad seat at a glance

Murshidabad, a general category assembly seat assembly constituency, is one of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls in the first phase. The voting for 152 seats was held in the first phase on 23 April while the second and last phase of polling was held across 142 seats on 29 April. Murshidabad constituency recorded 94.87% voting this year. In 2021, polling percentage stood at 85.15 % and in 2016 at 85.58%.

In the Murshidabad seat, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gouri Sankar Ghosh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Ali Siddique, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Prallad Mahato, All India Trinamool Congress' (AITC) Shaoni Singha Roy, All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Abdul Mannan and Socialist Unity Centre of India' (SUCI(C)) Milia Sajem are in the fray.

Murshidabad's key candidates at a glance

BJP's 53-years-old candidate Gouri Sankar Ghosh, who also holds post graduate degree and has ₹84,70 lakh worth of declared assets, has 4 criminal case registered against him. AITC's Shaoni Singha Roy, 54, is a graduate with 1 criminal case registered against her and has declared assets worth ₹1.59 crore and ₹15.13 lakh liabilities. Ali Siddique,31, of INC, who holds post graduate degree and has declared assets worth ₹28,48 lakh, has 1 criminal case registered against him

Previous poll results at a glance

In the last assembly election held in 2021 in West Bengal, Gouri Sankar Ghosh of BJP won the seat with 95,967 votes by defeating Shaoni Singha Roy of AITC by a margin of 2,491 votes.

In the 2016 Vidhan Sabha elections, INC fielded Shaoni Singha Roy who secured 94,579 votes and won by a margin of 25,139 votes. AITC's Ashim Krishna Bhatta stood as the runner-up.