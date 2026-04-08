‘Muslims can eat beef in homes,’ Himanta Sarma says ahead of Assam assembly polls, Opposition reacts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his position on beef consumption, saying he is not seeking to ban it but wants it restricted to private spaces. The clarification comes a day before the assembly poll for all 126 seats of Assam, which is being held on Thursday.

“There is a big Muslim community in Assam who consume beef. I am not stopping this. I am only saying, eat it inside your home. Don’t eat it in a public space,” he told reporters as reported by India Today.

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The remarks come days after Sarma continued attacks on Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) Central Guwahati candidate Kunki Choudhury and her mother Sujata Gurung Choudhury for their alleged consumption of beef.

“We don't support the beef-eating culture in Assam. We have a cattle preservation act in Assam, and according to the law, if anyone violates the law, they will be jailed for three years,” Sarma had said recently.

He also threatened legal action. "I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them," he added.

Chowdhury, who is making her electoral debut, has repeatedly denied the claims, calling them fake and politically motivated. She has also filed a police complaint alleging the circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos targeting her and her family.

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Sarma's latest clarification emphasised that beef consumption should take place at home, not in public spaces, and, as per law, not within a 5-km radius of any temple.

As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, private consumption of beef is not prohibited, but bans its sale and consumption in public places, including restaurants, and within a 5-km radius of temples and sattras (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam).

Also Read | What matters most for Assam voters? Five issues that could decide Election 2026

Sarma also said that some people have shifted to consuming buffalo meat instead of beef, and said his appeal was directed at Hindus rather than Muslims.

The 126 seats of Assam will vote on 9 April. The campaigning ended on Tuesday evening. The 9 April election in Assam is primarily a fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

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In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP leader. “Remove BJP, Save Mother Cow!” the former Assam chief minister said in a post on X.

Sarma's earlier stand on beef In 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has decided to stop serving beef in hotels, restaurants and public places in the state.

Sarma said that beef would not be served in any hotel or restaurant, or at any public function or public place.

“In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place; so from today, we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places,” ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

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(With agency inputs)