MVA seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra Election: Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP to contest 85 seats each

Maharashtra Election 2024, MVA seat-sharing deal: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats.” He said discussions are still on for the remaining seats.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Maharashtra Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) has "almost" finalised its seat-sharing pact. The alliance partners – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) – will contest 85 seats each in the Maharashtra Election 2024, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut announced on Wednesday.

"MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly polls. There has been a consensus on 270 constituencies," Sanjay Raut was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: ₹5 crore seized from car during Nakabandi in Pune

The Maharashtra Assembly has a total of 288 seats. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the 18 seats will be left for smaller parties. Shiv Sena-UBT leader Raut said, “We will include the Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP [in the alliance]."

Raut further informed that discussions are still on for the remaining seats. "We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut while addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will MVA seat-sharing stalemate break today?

The announcement on MVA's seat-sharing deal came amid rumours about a rift withing the alliance. NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad dismissed the rumours on Wednesday, saying, "Seat sharing has been finalised on almost all seats and the list will be released soon...There are no differences between Sanjay Raut and Nana Patole. Sharad Pawar takes everyone along with him..."

Earlier on Tuesday, Raut said that the MVA's candidate list was delayed because the alliance will form the government in the state. “...we have to choose candidates and seats very carefully,” he said earlier.

"The work was almost completed last night. There are no disputes or differences among us. Everything is going on well," Raut said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

Shiv Sena-UBT releases first list

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with former minister Aaditya Thackeray being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.

Also Read | Election 2024 Highlights: PM Modi chairs CEC meeting on Jharkhand polls

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. The party also renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMVA seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra Election: Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP to contest 85 seats each

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.