MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win first Assembly polls held after ‘tod phod’?

MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The results of Maharashtra’s fiercely contested assembly elections are set to unfold today, with both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in securing victory.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly's 288 seats was held Wednesday, November 20, in single phase. The majority mark is 145, and an average of the 11 exit polls gives the Mahayuti 155 seats.

Record Voter Turnout Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, with an impressive 66.05% voter turnout, surpassing the 61% recorded in the 2019 elections.

Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders are interpreting the high turnout as a sign of increased support, but the results will reveal which alliance has effectively capitalised on the electorate’s sentiments.

Mahayuti vs MVA: Seat Sharing Mahayuti: The BJP contested on 148 seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. Rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.

MVA: The Congress has fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) has put up 87 candidates. Remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties

These elections are the first since the Shiv Sena split in 2022, with Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde now vying for the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mahayuti vs MVA: What happened in 2019? In the 2019 elections, BJP won 105 seats, undivided Shiv Sena 56, undivided NCP 54, Congress 44, independents 13 and others 16 seats.

Mahayuti vs MVA: Exit Poll Numbers Nine exit polls predict a strong victory for the Mahayuti alliance, with several forecasting at least 175 seats. Pollsters like Axis-My India and Chanakya Strategies see a dominant performance for BJP.

Only Electoral Edge backs the MVA, with a narrow lead of five seats, while smaller parties and independents could influence the outcome. Dainik Bhaskar and P-Marq polls are divided, with P-Marq slightly favouring Mahayuti.

Mahayuti vs MVA: Key Assembly Battles Baramati: Ajit Pawar (NCP) faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP). Ajit Pawar seeks an eighth consecutive win in his family’s traditional stronghold, but his nephew is backed by Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Nagpur South West: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) is in a tight contest against Congress's Prafful Gudadhe. Gudadhe has mounted a strong challenge in Fadnavis's home turf, making this one of the most anticipated matchups.

Kolhapur North: Rajesh Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena) is battling Rajesh Latkar (Independent) after Congress withdrew its candidate. The seat has seen intense political rivalry, with Congress’s Satej Patil also under pressure.

Nandgaon: In a dramatic contest, Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) faces challenges from Sameer Bhujbal (Independent) and Ganesh Dhatrak (Shiv Sena-UBT). Bhujbal, an NCP defector, aims to unseat Kande, who defeated Bhujbal’s cousin in 2019.

Bhokar: Shreejaya Chavan (BJP), daughter of former CM Ashok Chavan, faces Tirupati Kondekar (Congress) in a highly personal and political battle. Ashok Chavan’s campaign efforts in the constituency underscore the importance of this race.

Ashti: Balasaheb Ajabe (NCP) faces off against Suresh Dhas (BJP) in this four-cornered battle. The NCP has also fielded Maheboob Sheikh (NCP-SP), while former BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhonde runs as an independent.

Pandharpur: Samadhan Autade (BJP) is challenged by Bhagirath Bhalke (Congress) and Anil Sawant (NCP-SP) in a three-way contest. The Bhalke family’s influence makes this a particularly competitive seat.

Kannad: Udaysingh Rajput (Shiv Sena-UBT) faces Sanjana Jadhav (Shiv Sena) and Harshvardhan Jadhav (Independent). The Jadhav couple's rivalry adds an intriguing dynamic to this contest.