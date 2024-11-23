MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win first Assembly polls held after ‘tod phod’?

MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The elections have sparked a fierce battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA. With a record voter turnout, results will unveil which alliance successfully resonates with electorate's sentiments 

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 06:05 AM IST
MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly's 288 seats was held Wednesday, November 20, in single phase. The majority mark is 145, and an average of the 11 exit polls gives the Mahayuti 155 seats.
MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly’s 288 seats was held Wednesday, November 20, in single phase. The majority mark is 145, and an average of the 11 exit polls gives the Mahayuti 155 seats.

MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The results of Maharashtra’s fiercely contested assembly elections are set to unfold today, with both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in securing victory.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly's 288 seats was held Wednesday, November 20, in single phase. The majority mark is 145, and an average of the 11 exit polls gives the Mahayuti 155 seats.

Also Read | MVA vs Mahayuti Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win? Counting to begin soon

Record Voter Turnout

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, with an impressive 66.05% voter turnout, surpassing the 61% recorded in the 2019 elections.

Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders are interpreting the high turnout as a sign of increased support, but the results will reveal which alliance has effectively capitalised on the electorate’s sentiments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Who will benefit from rise in voter turnout?

Mahayuti vs MVA: Seat Sharing

Mahayuti: The BJP contested on 148 seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. Rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.

MVA: The Congress has fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) has put up 87 candidates. Remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties

These elections are the first since the Shiv Sena split in 2022, with Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde now vying for the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Vote counting to begin from 8 am

Mahayuti vs MVA: What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 elections, BJP won 105 seats, undivided Shiv Sena 56, undivided NCP 54, Congress 44, independents 13 and others 16 seats.

Mahayuti vs MVA: Exit Poll Numbers

Nine exit polls predict a strong victory for the Mahayuti alliance, with several forecasting at least 175 seats. Pollsters like Axis-My India and Chanakya Strategies see a dominant performance for BJP.

Only Electoral Edge backs the MVA, with a narrow lead of five seats, while smaller parties and independents could influence the outcome. Dainik Bhaskar and P-Marq polls are divided, with P-Marq slightly favouring Mahayuti.

Also Read | Axis My India Maharashtra Exit Poll: Mahayuti may win 178-200 seats, MVA 82-102

Mahayuti vs MVA: Key Assembly Battles

Baramati: Ajit Pawar (NCP) faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP). Ajit Pawar seeks an eighth consecutive win in his family’s traditional stronghold, but his nephew is backed by Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Nagpur South West: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) is in a tight contest against Congress's Prafful Gudadhe. Gudadhe has mounted a strong challenge in Fadnavis's home turf, making this one of the most anticipated matchups.

Kolhapur North: Rajesh Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena) is battling Rajesh Latkar (Independent) after Congress withdrew its candidate. The seat has seen intense political rivalry, with Congress’s Satej Patil also under pressure.

Nandgaon: In a dramatic contest, Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) faces challenges from Sameer Bhujbal (Independent) and Ganesh Dhatrak (Shiv Sena-UBT). Bhujbal, an NCP defector, aims to unseat Kande, who defeated Bhujbal’s cousin in 2019.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar as CM? Posters in Pune spark Mahayuti buzz, later taken down

Bhokar: Shreejaya Chavan (BJP), daughter of former CM Ashok Chavan, faces Tirupati Kondekar (Congress) in a highly personal and political battle. Ashok Chavan’s campaign efforts in the constituency underscore the importance of this race.

Ashti: Balasaheb Ajabe (NCP) faces off against Suresh Dhas (BJP) in this four-cornered battle. The NCP has also fielded Maheboob Sheikh (NCP-SP), while former BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhonde runs as an independent.

Pandharpur: Samadhan Autade (BJP) is challenged by Bhagirath Bhalke (Congress) and Anil Sawant (NCP-SP) in a three-way contest. The Bhalke family’s influence makes this a particularly competitive seat.

Kannad: Udaysingh Rajput (Shiv Sena-UBT) faces Sanjana Jadhav (Shiv Sena) and Harshvardhan Jadhav (Independent). The Jadhav couple's rivalry adds an intriguing dynamic to this contest.

Aheri: In a family contest, Dharmraobaba Atram (NCP) is challenged by his daughter Bhagyashri Atram (NCP-SP). The Atram family’s long hold over the Gadchiroli region adds drama to this high-stakes battle.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win first Assembly polls held after ‘tod phod’?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.000.00
      Chennai
      77,981.000.00
      Delhi
      78,133.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.