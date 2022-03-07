My Axis India Exit Poll Result on Manipur: BJP set to retain power

My Axis India Exit Poll Result on Manipur: BJP set to retain power1 min read . 08:59 PM IST
- My Axis India Exit Poll Result: Meanwhile, Congress is set to gain 4-8 seats and others are set to win anywhere between 10-23 seats, according to the poll.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Today-My Axis India exit poll has predicted a massive win for BJP in the north-eastern state of Manipur, with the ruling party bagging 33-43 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is set to gain 4-8 seats and others are set to win anywhere between 10-23 seats, according to the poll.
India Today-My Axis India exit poll has predicted a massive win for BJP in the north-eastern state of Manipur, with the ruling party bagging 33-43 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is set to gain 4-8 seats and others are set to win anywhere between 10-23 seats, according to the poll.
According to exit polls by Zee News-DESIGNBOXED, BJP will retain Manipur with 32-38 seats, while Congress allies’ seats will vary between 12-17. The majority mark in Manipur is 31.
According to exit polls by Zee News-DESIGNBOXED, BJP will retain Manipur with 32-38 seats, while Congress allies’ seats will vary between 12-17. The majority mark in Manipur is 31.
The P-MARQ has predicted that the BJP will bag the most 27-31 seats out of 60 seats. Congress will emerge as the second-largest party winning 11-17 seats.
In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28% vote share while Congress received 35.11% of the total vote. Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Sing.
However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.
On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).
Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly took place in two phases on February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats went to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!