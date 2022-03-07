My Axis India Exit Poll Result on Uttarakhand: BJP has the edge

My Axis India Exit Poll Result on Uttarakhand: BJP has the edge1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- My Axis India Exit poll Result: According to its exit poll, BJP just managed to cross the half-way mark, with the party likely to bag 36-46 seats.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Today-My Axis India, which has projected a landslide win for Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Punjab, has given BJP the edge to retain power in Uttarakhand. According to its exit poll, BJP just managed to cross the half-way mark, with the party likely to bag 36-46 seats.
India Today-My Axis India, which has projected a landslide win for Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Punjab, has given BJP the edge to retain power in Uttarakhand. According to its exit poll, BJP just managed to cross the half-way mark, with the party likely to bag 36-46 seats.
Meanwhile, the Congress party is set to win 20-30 seats. Other exit polls favoured both the Congress and the BJP to win the assembly polls
Meanwhile, the Congress party is set to win 20-30 seats. Other exit polls favoured both the Congress and the BJP to win the assembly polls
Polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election took place in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10.
In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Chief Minister. The BJP has changed its chief minister twice over the last year in the state.
Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat, MP, in March last year. Amid the possibility of bypoll not being held in six months for him to be elected to the state assembly, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Chief Minister.
Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sounded confident about the victory of the party in the polls. He said, "All aspects are being discussed (with party leaders). Everyone will be in their designated areas on the day of the counting of votes. We are confident that the BJP will form the government again in the state," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!