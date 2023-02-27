Nagaland Election 2023: Voting begins for 59 assembly seats
BJP has already opened up its account in Nagaland ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
Voting in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland assembly elections is all set to take place in a single phase today, February 27. The polls will decide the fate of 183 candidates on Monday. The high-decibel campaign for the assembly elections in the northeastern state ended on Saturday.
