Voting in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland assembly elections is all set to take place in a single phase today, February 27. The polls will decide the fate of 183 candidates on Monday. The high-decibel campaign for the assembly elections in the northeastern state ended on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 4 pm today.

In Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are looking to retain power in the state. Both are contesting the elections on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement while the Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress are contesting in 22 and 23 seats respectively.

BJP has already opened up its account here ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

The candidates include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since it was established in 1963, the state of Nagaland has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.

A total of 13,17,632 voters, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of political parties and to elect their representatives of 60-members Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Among the key constituencies are Northen Angami, which will determine the poll fate of NDPP candidate and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; Tiyu where BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton; Peren where two-time Chief Minister TR Zeliang will be contesting the election as NDPP candidate.

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki seat. In the present government, he is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Only Janata Dal (United) has fielded its candidate J Lanu Longchar from this seat.

Ghaspani is another seat that is attracting all the eyeballs. BJP has fielded N Jacob Zhimomi and Akavi N Zhimomi is in the fray as a Congress candidate.

Phek is another constituency to watch out for in the elections. NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu will be contesting from this seat. While the NDPP has fielded Kupota Khesoh, Congress has given ticket to Zacilhu Ringa Vadeo and S Akho Leyri is a NPF candidate.

In Dimapur-III, where NDPP candidate Hekani Jakhalu is in fray while the newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has given ticket to Azheto Zhimomi from this seat.

The other major constituencies are Dimapur-I, Southern Angami l, Southern Angami I, Chozuba, Koridang, Koridang, Bhandari, Sanis, Zunheboto, Kohima, Western Angami, Longleng, and Seyochung Sitimi.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

(With ANI inputs)