Nagrota Bypoll Result: Devyani Rana's win takes Assembly's woman power to new high as J&K now has 4 women MLAs

Nagrota Bypoll Result: BJP leader Devyani Rana has created history on Friday as she won the assembly bypoll from the Nagrota constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. With her win, J&K is poised to have four elected women MLAs for the first time.

In the 2008 and 2014 elections, the share of women MLAs in the J&K Assembly was 3.4%, while the House strength was 87.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly had elected three women MLAs in 2008, 2014, and 2024, marking the highest female representation until now. It dropped marginally to 3.33% when the delimitation exercise in 2022 raised the number of elected seats to 90.

However, Devyani's decisive win from Nagrota has increased women's share in the legislature to 4.44%.

Assembly bypoll results 2025: Who are the other women in the J&K assembly? The other elected women members of the current assembly are National Conference (NC) leader Sakina Masood Ittoo, who is also a Cabinet minister in the Omar Abdullah government, Shamima Firdous (NC), and Shagun Parihar (BJP).

Ittoo represents the D H Pora assembly segment in the Kulgam district, while Firdous is a three-time MLA from the Habbakadal segment in the city. BJP's Shagun Parihar is a first-time MLA from the Kishtwar assembly segment.

J&K Bypoll result: BJP secures Nagrota seat The BJP retained the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir after its 30-year-old candidate Devyani Rana won with a lead of 24,647 votes, carrying forward the legacy of her late father and senior party leader Devender Singh Rana.

Devyani Rana, who has been leading from the beginning, secured 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who polled 17,703 votes.

National Conference's Shamim Begum finished third with 10,872 votes.

As the news of her victory spread, Rana received a rousing reception from BJP workers at the counting centre complex.

Rana, who was garlanded on her arrival at the centre, said she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other party leaders for depositing faith in her.

"My victory goes to all the voters who cast their votes in my favour and to the party leadership for the confidence they have shown in me," she told reporters.

On the bypoll outcome, she said, "We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome we received, just as every household and family in Nagrota had blessed Rana Sahab in 2024. Today, people have extended their blessings to us with the same love and support. We dedicate this victory to Rana Sahab as a mark of respect. We wish to serve the people just as he did."