Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram constituency, Suvendu Adhikari, continues to be ahead of Mamata Banerjee by 3,775 votes.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC currently is leading on 198 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 79 seats.

The counting of votes on 292 seats in the state has begun today at 8 am following the Covid norms. The early trends showed that CM Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat.

Meanwhile, BJP national-general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya while speaking to reporters said that he was surprised to see that Babul Supriyo is trailing from the Tollygunge seat.

"Can't say anything for now...I'm sure that we will cross the magic number by the evening," he added.

West Bengal saw a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and challenger BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

The Election Commission of India has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in India.

Several surveys gave an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress. In Bengal, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would make major inroads and a few also said that the party would emerge victorious.

Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats.

Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats.

According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats has an edge over TMC which is predicted to get 128-138 seats.

As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP is expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC will be reduced to 64-88 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get 7-12 seats.

