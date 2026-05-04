Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP's Suvendu Adhikari win Nandigram seat again?

Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Nandigram, one of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls in the first phase, is a constituency located in Purba Medinipur district. This year, a total of 11 candidates contested from this seat. The results today will decide the fate of this General category assembly seat.
The voting for 152 seats was held in the first phase on 23 April while the second and last phase of polling was held across 142 seats on 29 April. Nandigram saw 88% voter turnout in 2026, the second highest as compared to previous two polls. In 2021, polling percentage stood at 88.01% and in 2016 at 86.93%.
The incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Adhikari Suvendu is in the fray from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sekh Jariatul Hossain of Indian National Congress (INC) contested from this seat, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Pabitra Kar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Bimal Kumar Maity of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (SUCI(C)) and All India Secular Front's (AISF) Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan are in the contest for this critical seat. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sant Gopal Giri is also vying this Nandigram seat.
BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who seeks to retain his influence, is 57-year-old, holds a post graduate degree and has declared ₹85.87 lakh worth of assets. He has 29 criminal cases registered against him. Meanwhile, AITC's, Pabitra Kar, 43, is 10th pass with declared assets worth ₹2.83 crore and liabilities at ₹22.49 lakh.
In the previous assembly elections held in 2021, BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who was in the fray against TMC's Mamata Banerjee, managed to secure 1,10,764 votes with a lead of 1,956 at the hotly contested seat.
Polls of pols projected mixed outcomes for the West Bengal assembly elections. Most of the pollsters, including Today's Chanakya, gave a narrow edge to the BJP with two projecting a clean sweep for the ruling TMC. A party needs to secure 148 magic figure in the 294-member Bengal Assembly to come to power in the state.
Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal took place in two phases on 23 and 29 April, respectively, with counting set to take place today — May 4.
BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, offered prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Bhabanipur on Sunday, ahead of vote counting.
“I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming,” ANI quoted Suvendu Adhikari as saying.
On Falta assembly constituency repolling, he added, “Democracy wins every time in the country, ultimately. Similar conditions existed in Uttar Pradesh. Jungle Raj ended there long ago after the BJP came to power. 20 years ago, Bihar also experienced a massive jungle raj. The people ended that too.”
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India at results.eci.gov.in.
Step 2: The user will be directed to a window displaying frames for each of the states whose election results will be announced — including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Step 3: Click on the preferred state or Union Territory to view the live counting of voting results.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will display the seat-wise results on its official website at results.eci.gov.in.
Date: Monday, 4 May
Vote Counting Time: 8:00 am
In Vidhan Sabha 2019 elections, Adhikari Suvendu won with 1,10,764 votes. TMC's Mamata Banerjee lost by a margin of 1,956 votes.
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