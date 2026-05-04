Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP's Suvendu Adhikari win Nandigram seat again?

Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Nandigram, one of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls in the first phase, is a constituency located in Purba Medinipur district. This year, a total of 11 candidates contested from this seat. The results today will decide the fate of this General category assembly seat.

The voting for 152 seats was held in the first phase on 23 April while the second and last phase of polling was held across 142 seats on 29 April. Nandigram saw 88% voter turnout in 2026, the second highest as compared to previous two polls. In 2021, polling percentage stood at 88.01% and in 2016 at 86.93%.

Nandigram constituency key candidates at a glance

The incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Adhikari Suvendu is in the fray from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sekh Jariatul Hossain of Indian National Congress (INC) contested from this seat, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Pabitra Kar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Bimal Kumar Maity of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (SUCI(C)) and All India Secular Front's (AISF) Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan are in the contest for this critical seat. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sant Gopal Giri is also vying this Nandigram seat.

More about Adhikari Suvendu

BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who seeks to retain his influence, is 57-year-old, holds a post graduate degree and has declared ₹85.87 lakh worth of assets. He has 29 criminal cases registered against him. Meanwhile, AITC's, Pabitra Kar, 43, is 10th pass with declared assets worth ₹2.83 crore and liabilities at ₹22.49 lakh.

Past poll results at a glance

In the previous assembly elections held in 2021, BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who was in the fray against TMC's Mamata Banerjee, managed to secure 1,10,764 votes with a lead of 1,956 at the hotly contested seat.

What did exit poll results predict?

Polls of pols projected mixed outcomes for the West Bengal assembly elections. Most of the pollsters, including Today's Chanakya, gave a narrow edge to the BJP with two projecting a clean sweep for the ruling TMC. A party needs to secure 148 magic figure in the 294-member Bengal Assembly to come to power in the state.