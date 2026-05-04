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Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins — Will BJP's Suvendu Adhikari win again?

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: BJP's Adhikari Suvendu seeks to retain Nandigram seat after 88% voter turnout. This constituency located in Purba Medinipur district went to polls in the first phase on 23 April.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 May 2026, 08:12:56 AM IST
Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP's Adhikari Suvendu win Nandigram seat again?
Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP's Adhikari Suvendu win Nandigram seat again?

Nandigram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Nandigram, one of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls in the first phase, is a constituency located in Purba Medinipur district. This year, a total of 11 candidates contested from this seat. The results today will decide the fate of this General category assembly seat.

The voting for 152 seats was held in the first phase on 23 April while the second and last phase of polling was held across 142 seats on 29 April. Nandigram saw 88% voter turnout in 2026, the second highest as compared to previous two polls. In 2021, polling percentage stood at 88.01% and in 2016 at 86.93%.

Nandigram constituency key candidates at a glance

The incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Adhikari Suvendu is in the fray from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sekh Jariatul Hossain of Indian National Congress (INC) contested from this seat, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Pabitra Kar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Bimal Kumar Maity of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (SUCI(C)) and All India Secular Front's (AISF) Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan are in the contest for this critical seat. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sant Gopal Giri is also vying this Nandigram seat.

More about Adhikari Suvendu

BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who seeks to retain his influence, is 57-year-old, holds a post graduate degree and has declared 85.87 lakh worth of assets. He has 29 criminal cases registered against him. Meanwhile, AITC's, Pabitra Kar, 43, is 10th pass with declared assets worth 2.83 crore and liabilities at 22.49 lakh.

Past poll results at a glance

In the previous assembly elections held in 2021, BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who was in the fray against TMC's Mamata Banerjee, managed to secure 1,10,764 votes with a lead of 1,956 at the hotly contested seat.

What did exit poll results predict?

Polls of pols projected mixed outcomes for the West Bengal assembly elections. Most of the pollsters, including Today's Chanakya, gave a narrow edge to the BJP with two projecting a clean sweep for the ruling TMC. A party needs to secure 148 magic figure in the 294-member Bengal Assembly to come to power in the state.

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Follow updates here:
4 May 2026, 08:12:56 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: TMC takes lead in early trends

Vote counting began at 8 am with TMC taking lead with 1 seat in early trends

4 May 2026, 08:09:17 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: ECI drops update — ‘Counting in progress’

Track results on results on the Election Commission of India’s website, results.eci.gov.in.

4 May 2026, 07:52:35 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting to begin at 8 am

Vote counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots The results today will shape not just state governments but also the national political narrative in the months to come.

4 May 2026, 07:41:26 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: When did 294 constituencies of West Bengal go to polls?

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal took place in two phases on 23 and 29 April, respectively, with counting set to take place today — May 4.

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4 May 2026, 07:25:49 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari speaks ahead of vote counting, ‘A govt that protects the interests of….’

BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, offered prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Bhabanipur on Sunday, ahead of vote counting.

“I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming,” ANI quoted Suvendu Adhikari as saying.

On Falta assembly constituency repolling, he added, “Democracy wins every time in the country, ultimately. Similar conditions existed in Uttar Pradesh. Jungle Raj ended there long ago after the BJP came to power. 20 years ago, Bihar also experienced a massive jungle raj. The people ended that too.”

4 May 2026, 07:12:24 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: How to check vote counting trends

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India at results.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: The user will be directed to a window displaying frames for each of the states whose election results will be announced — including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Step 3: Click on the preferred state or Union Territory to view the live counting of voting results.

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4 May 2026, 07:08:48 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: Where to check vote counting trends

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will display the seat-wise results on its official website at results.eci.gov.in.

4 May 2026, 07:07:44 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: When will vote counting begin?

Date: Monday, 4 May

Vote Counting Time: 8:00 am

4 May 2026, 07:03:48 AM IST

Nandigram Election result 2026 LIVE: What happened in previous polls?

In Vidhan Sabha 2019 elections, Adhikari Suvendu won with 1,10,764 votes. TMC's Mamata Banerjee lost by a margin of 1,956 votes.

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