Narendra worked hard for record win of Bhupendra: PM Modi after Gujarat poll results1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel who holds the chair of Gujarat's Chief Minister is going to retain his post for another term.
As the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the state assembly elections on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Gujarat for supporting the politics of development and delivering "phenomenal election results."
Making a sort of tongue twisting remark on record victory of BJP with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as the face, PM Modi said, “I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat."
Modi also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion."This historic win would never be possible without the exceptionally hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.
"People blessed the politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in a tweet.
The BJP received 53% of the votes that were counted in Gujarat, followed by the Congress with 27% and the AAP with 13%, according to data from the Election Commission of India. In the 182-member state Assembly, the BJP had won 147 seats and was in the lead in nine others.
(With inputs from agencies)
