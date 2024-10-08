Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: CM leading in Ladwa, early trends show

Nayab Singh Saini leads in early trends for the Haryana elections, confident of a BJP win despite exit polls favoring Congress. Saini emphasizes BJP's service record over Congress's pursuit of power. He faces competition from 15 other candidates, including Congress's Mewa Singh.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Oct 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: CM leads, as per early trends
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: CM leads, as per early trends

Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from his Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district, according to early media trends.

Earlier today, Saini offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar and joined in the singing of bhajans there.

Even after exit polls predicted a clean sweep for Congress in Haryana, Saini said he is confident of a win for the saffron party in the state for a third term.

“I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana,” he said.

"Congress works for power, BJP works for service...” he added.

In 2014, Saini had won from Naraingarh Assembly, while in 2019, he won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

According to the 2011 Census, SCs comprise 22.6% of Ladwa’s population and the Saini community is considered to have sizeable influence in the constituency.

Who is opposite Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa constituency?

Other than BJP's Nayab Singh Saini, there are a total of 15 others in the fray for the Ladwa constituency. 54-year-old Saini, the CM face of the saffron party, is in direct contest with 65-year-old Congress' sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

AAP's Joga Singh Umri, Sapna Barshami of Indian National Lok Dal, and Jannayak Janta Party's Vinod Kumar Sharma for other key candidates from the Ladwa seat.

Voter's choice for face of Haryana Chief Minister

According to a CVoter exit poll, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the leading candidate for Haryana Chief Minister with 30.8 percent support, followed by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini at 22.1 percent.

Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja rank third and fourth with 9.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the backing of only 4.5 percent of respondents.

Challenges from within the party

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini would be their choice for the Chief Minister of Haryana if the party is voted back to power, the senior-most BJP leader in the state, Anil Vij, has staked claim to the post.

Vij, a former Haryana cabinet minister and 6-time MLA, said he has never asked for anything from the party. However, he said,

on the basis of seniority, he will stake claim to become chief minister.

"I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become CM. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister," Vij said.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsNayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: CM leading in Ladwa, early trends show

