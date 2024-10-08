BJP leader and incumbent chief minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini contested the Haryana Assembly elections from the Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district.
He was accompanied by his wife Suman as he casted his vote in his native village of Mirza, located in the Naraingarh area of Ambala district. Prior to voting, he had offered prayers at the Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara in the village.
Sitting Congress MLA Mewa Singh and AAP's Joga Singh Umri are vital contenders for the seat which had a total of 16 candidates in the fray.
After exit polls predicted a clean sweep for Congress in Haryana, Saini had exuded confidence in BJP forming a government "alone", saying the party has made "all the arrangements."
“We will not need any kind of alliance; I have said from the very beginning that the BJP will form the government alone. We have all the arrangements. I am confident that BJP will alone form the government but if we need that (alliance) we will give it a thought; we have all the arrangements," Saini had said while addressing a press conference.
He also said that the BJP will form the government with a full majority while the opposition will blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for this - “8 taarikh ko janta degi jawaab aur ye (Congress) kahenge EVM hai kharab".
In 2014, Saini had won from Naraingarh Assembly, while in 2019, he won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.
The state saw a turnout of over 66 per cent. According to the Election Commission's statement, the single phase of polls in 90 assembly seats held from 7 am to 6 pm concluded largely peacefully, except for stray incidents of minor scuffles.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: CM Saini offers prayers at Hanuman Temple | Watch
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Chief Minister Naib Saini offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: 'BJP worked with honesty for development of Haryana,' says CM | Watch
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Confident of a 3rd term for the BJP, Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini said the party has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years.
"BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption."
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Anil Vij stakes claim to CM seat if BJP voted to power
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: After the BJP declared Nayab Singh Saini as its choice for Haryana Chief Minister if the party is voted to power in the state, former Haryana cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij said he will stake claim for the post.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: CM Saini in Kurukshetra | Watch
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini arrives at Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Previous voting trends in Ladwa
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Mewa Singh of Congress won this seat, defeating BJP's Dr Pawan Saini by a margin of 12,637. Congress had a vote share of 41.86% in 2019 in this seat.
In 2014, BJP's Dr Pawan Saini won the seat, defeating Lok Dal's Bachan Kaur Barshami by a margin of 2,992.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Top choices for Haryana CM as per exit polls
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: According to a CVoter exit poll, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the leading candidate for Haryana Chief Minister with 30.8 percent support, followed by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini at 22.1 percent.
Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja rank third and fourth with 9.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the backing of only 4.5 percent of respondents.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: About Ladwa constituency
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Ladwa, the seat from which Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the state elections, is one of Haryana's 90 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies. This rural seat is in the Kurukshetra district and is open for general category.
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: 'Sapne dekhne ka haq sabko hai,' quips CPIM leader
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: After incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in Haryana for the third time, even after the exit polls projected a clean sweep by the INDIA bloc, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Hannan Mollah said farmers, who are in majority in Haryana, are upset with the ruling party and that the BJP is dreaming.
Mollah said, "Sapne dekhne ka haq sabko hai. In the same way, the BJP is also dreaming that it will form the government in Haryana. Not giving farmers a fair price for their crops, not accepting their demands--these issues have caused distress among the farmers of Haryana, as we saw during the farmers' protest. An anti-BJP sentiment has developed among the farmers in Haryana."
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: 'BJP handed a dead snake to Saini,' says JJP's Digvijay Chautala
Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was given a "dead snake" by the BJP. He claimed Saini could not control the damage done to the state, which might also be the reason the saffron party may be voted out of power.
"The situation is clear that BJP is going out of Haryana. The situation is bad for BJP in Haryana, I have been saying this from day one, that BJP will not even understand what happened to them," he said.