BJP leader and incumbent chief minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini contested the Haryana Assembly elections from the Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district.

He was accompanied by his wife Suman as he casted his vote in his native village of Mirza, located in the Naraingarh area of Ambala district. Prior to voting, he had offered prayers at the Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara in the village.

Sitting Congress MLA Mewa Singh and AAP's Joga Singh Umri are vital contenders for the seat which had a total of 16 candidates in the fray.

After exit polls predicted a clean sweep for Congress in Haryana, Saini had exuded confidence in BJP forming a government "alone", saying the party has made "all the arrangements."

“We will not need any kind of alliance; I have said from the very beginning that the BJP will form the government alone. We have all the arrangements. I am confident that BJP will alone form the government but if we need that (alliance) we will give it a thought; we have all the arrangements," Saini had said while addressing a press conference.

He also said that the BJP will form the government with a full majority while the opposition will blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for this - “8 taarikh ko janta degi jawaab aur ye (Congress) kahenge EVM hai kharab".

In 2014, Saini had won from Naraingarh Assembly, while in 2019, he won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

The state saw a turnout of over 66 per cent. According to the Election Commission's statement, the single phase of polls in 90 assembly seats held from 7 am to 6 pm concluded largely peacefully, except for stray incidents of minor scuffles.