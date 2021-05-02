NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, whose party TMC was striding way ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 77 seats.

Latest trends now show West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

Trinamool Congress supporters are celebrating outside CM Banerjee's residence in Kolkata even as the party continues to lead on over 200 of 292 seats. In terms of vote share, the TMC had 48.5% of the votes against the BJP's 37.4%.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.