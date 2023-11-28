'Neither PM will compromise nor I...': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Modi as high-octane campaign for Telangana polls end
The election campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls came to an end at 5 pm Tuesday, after witnessing the longest poll season among the five states including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, which have already completed the voting process of their elections.
Separately, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar today said the state government's advertisements about its work in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana do not violate any rules, as they did not ask for votes. Earlier on Monday, the BJP had lodged a complaint with the election commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Congress government in Karnataka.
The results of the Telangana elections will be declared after the counting of votes scheduled to be held on December 3.
