The election campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls came to an end at 5 pm Tuesday, after witnessing the longest poll season among the five states including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, which have already completed the voting process of their elections.

The upcoming Telangana Assembly elections is going to witness a triangular contest between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling BRS is trying to retain power for the third consecutive term, while the Congress is vigorously trying make a comeback, and the BJP is also confident to win a clear majority to get into power in the state.

As per election commission, as many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming Assembly elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapurao.

Not only Telangana Chief Minister KCR is contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy – but TPCC president Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy and BJP MLA Etala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad constituencies.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the last day of campaigning, said it is the fight of ideology and neither PM Modi, nor he will compromise on it," PTI reported.

"I fight the hatred in the heart of Narendra Modi. There are 24 cases against me. There are cases everywhere in Assam, Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra. For the first time, I was sentenced to 2 years for defamation. After that, my Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. They took away my government house. I don't want your house, take it! My home is in the hearts of the crores of the people of India. Neither Narendra Modi will compromise with me nor will I compromise with him. It's a battle of ideology that my family has been fighting for years," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The former Congress president alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that he BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support during his rally and said that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice.

"Immense gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support! It's clear that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice, reflecting our commitment to the state's progress and prosperity," PM Modi shared in a video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Separately, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar today said the state government's advertisements about its work in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana do not violate any rules, as they did not ask for votes. Earlier on Monday, the BJP had lodged a complaint with the election commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Congress government in Karnataka.

The results of the Telangana elections will be declared after the counting of votes scheduled to be held on December 3.

