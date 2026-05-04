Nemom Election Result 2026 LIVE: Can Nemom swing in high-stakes LDF, UDF, BJP battle?

Nemom Election Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala’s 2026 Assembly elections are being closely watched as the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) compete in a state where the LDF has governed for the past decade.

The ruling alliance, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term after its 2021 victory, when it secured 99 of 140 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to retain power in the state.

The opposition UDF, led politically in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, is attempting to regain ground after successive setbacks, while the BJP continues efforts to expand its presence in Kerala’s traditionally bipolar contest.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Nemom was won by CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty, who defeated BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan by a margin of 3,949 votes, while Congress candidate K Muraleedharan finished third.

Voting for the Nemom constituency in Kerala Assembly election concluded on 9 April, where a high-stakes triangular contest is unfolding between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The constituency is being closely tracked as a key battleground in Thiruvananthapuram district, with turnout and booth-level trends expected to signal shifts in urban voting patterns.

Key candidates

Here’s a list of key candidates contesting from Nemom in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections:

V Sivankutty (CPI(M) – LDF)

Adv K S Sabarinadhan (INC – UDF)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP – NDA)

Other candidates include independents such as Sasikala and Madanan S, among others in the fray.

Nemom remains one of the state’s key triangular contests, with all three major political fronts in direct competition.

Against this backdrop, Nemom is being closely tracked as a key triangular contest in 2026, with turnout patterns and booth-level shifts expected to reflect broader political undercurrents ahead of counting on May 4.