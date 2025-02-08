New Delhi election result 2025: In the early trends of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election results, top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are trailing, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured the majority mark of 36 seats in the 70-member assembly.

AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading against BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh from the New Delhi constituency. As per early trends, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and sitting CM Atishi are trailing in their respective constituencies, Jangpura and Kalkaji.

In Jangpura, BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah is ahead of Sisodia. In Kalkaji, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against Atishi.

As of the latest early trends at 10:30 am, the BJP is leading with 43 seats, while the AAP has 27. However, these early trends may not fully reflect the final results, as postal ballots are counted first, and the bulk of the votes, cast via electronic voting machines (EVMs), are counted later.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP aims to return to power after over two decades, while the AAP strives for a third consecutive term. Most exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the BJP.

Photo: ECI.

According to early trends, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has gained a lead in Greater Kailash after initially trailing. Meanwhile, AAP leader Somnath Bharti is trailing in Malviya Nagar, with BJP’s Satish Upadhyay leading.

BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar is currently leading with a vote margin of 1,741. In Shahdara, BJP’s Sanjay Goyal is ahead by a smaller margin of 506 votes.

In addition to Delhi, vote counting is also underway for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu’s Erode seat.

All security arrangements have been made in preparation for the results. The 70-member Delhi Assembly saw polling on February 5, with a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent.

The AAP hopes to secure a third consecutive term, while the BJP strives to return to power after over two decades in Delhi.