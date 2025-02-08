Delhi Election Results 2025: In the early trends, BJP's Shikha Roy is leading over AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj with a vote margin of 4,049 in the Greater Kailash constituency.

According to the Election Commission's trends, the BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while the AAP was ahead in 27 seats.

Take a look at early trends In Okhla, AAP's Amanatullah Khan trailed BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 2,260 votes. In Babarpur, AAP's Gopal Rai led by 8,995 votes.

BJP's Kapil Mishra was leading in Karawal Nagar by 8,603 votes after three rounds of counting, and Tilak Ram Gupta was ahead by 8,339 votes in Tri Nagar.

Other BJP candidates, including Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari), and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur), were also leading.

Meanwhile, AAP's Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri), and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were leading in their respective constituencies.

With the BJP showing a significant lead in early trends, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva declared that the next Chief Minister of the national capital would be from the saffron party.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was leading from the New Delhi constituency by 343 votes after three rounds of counting. However, his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jangpura.

According to EC data, in Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi was behind BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes after the first round of counting.

The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and 2020 polls by whopping majorities.

