New Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, which is witnessing a high-profile contest, will begin at 8 am on Saturday.
The constituency recorded a 56.41 per cent voter turnout on February 5.
The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.
Stakes are very high for Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election for the fourth time from the seat.
Previous Election Results
2013: Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes
2015: Kejriwal won the seat, defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes
2020: BJP's Sunil Yadav lost the seat to Arvind Kejriwal by over 21,000 votes
Exit Polls
Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win with a landslide majority, hinting at a change of regime in the national capital.
New Delhi Election Results Live Updates: A look at winners and losers from the seat in the past three elections.
New Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Former Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit won the assembly seat in 1998, 2003 and 2008.
New Delhi Election Results Live Updates: BJP's Parvesh Verma has exuded confidence that he would win the seat by a large margin. Earlier, Verma had said that Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third.