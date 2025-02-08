New Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, which is witnessing a high-profile contest, will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

The constituency recorded a 56.41 per cent voter turnout on February 5.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.

Stakes are very high for Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election for the fourth time from the seat.

Previous Election Results

2013: Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes

2015: Kejriwal won the seat, defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes

2020: BJP's Sunil Yadav lost the seat to Arvind Kejriwal by over 21,000 votes

Exit Polls

Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win with a landslide majority, hinting at a change of regime in the national capital.