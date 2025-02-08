New Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The constituency, which is witnessing a triangular fight, recorded a 56.41 per cent voter turnout on February 5.

The seat saw an electrifying battle between former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.

Stakes are very high for Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election for the fourth time from the seat.

The results will also decide the fate of Sandeep Dikshit, a son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who was defeated by the AAP supremo in 2013.

Latest Updates BJP candidate from the Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam, visited the Jhandewalan Temple in the National Capital on Saturday morning to offer prayers, as the counting of votes is set to begin soon. Gautam is contesting against AAP's Vishesh Ravi and Congress' Rahul Dhanak.

“Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government...The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will be free from such politics..," Gautam told ANI.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, also shared his thoughts ahead of the counting of votes.

Previous Election Results 2013: Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes

2015: Kejriwal won the seat defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes

2020: BJP's Sunil Yadav lost the seat to Arvind Kejriwal by over 21,000 votes

Hat-trick by Sheila Dikshit Former Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit won the assembly seat in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

Exit Polls Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win with a landslide majority, hinting at a change of regime in the national capital.

Verma confident of victory Ahead of the voting, BJP's Verma exuded confidence that BJP would win the seat by a large margin and Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third.

"We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third," Verma said.

"On February 8, the lotus will bloom," Parvesh Verma said.

AAP eyes third term Meanwhile, the ruling AAP is eyeing a third term while the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.