With the results of the Gujarat Assembly Elections starting to pour in, it is advantage Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) according to the initial trends. Gujarat has been a BJP bastion for decades together. BJP is seeking its sixth term in office. The incumbent Chief Minister of the state Bhupendra Patel who is contesting from the Ghatlodia constituency will look to improve the party's tally from 2017 assembly election. Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September 2021, a move that surprised many. He is the first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency. He is renominated from the same seat.

