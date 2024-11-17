Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: In a viral video, Congress leader Nitin Raut alleged he was dismissed from the Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet for greeting with 'Jai Bheem.' This prompted ‘Anti Dalit’ remarks from the BJP.

With the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 just round the corner, a video of senior Congress leader Nitin Raut, where he claimed that he was dropped from the Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet for greeting the CM with 'Jai Bheem' slogan, has gone viral.

Consequently, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, and several other leaders took this opportunity to slam the Congress as an ‘Anti-Dalit’ party.

Nitin Raut's claim In the viral clip, Congress leader Nitin Raut can be heard saying that he was dropped as a minister from Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet because he greeted Deshmukh and other Congress leaders with "Jai Bheem" slogan.

Poonawalla took to X to post a self-recorded video, criticising the Congress, and Rahul Gandhi. "Senior leader Nitin Raut discloses that he was dropped as a minister from Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet only because he greeted him & Congress leaders with "Jai Bheem" slogan Congress has an Anti Dalit and Anti Ambedkar DNA !" the post read.

In his 35-second clip Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that during 1980-1990s, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi made Ambedkar contest for the elections twice. " All these instances have always proved that Congress is Anti-Dalit. When will they tell us that their own motive is to insult the Dalits. The Congress is against election, Dalits, and Ambedkar," he said.

Maharashtra BJP women's wing chief, Chitra Kishor Wagh, also shared the video on X, asserting that the true face of Congress is one that is "anti-reservation, anti-backward class, and only appeases Muslims."

The ‘Anti Dalit’ narrative BJP's ‘Anti Dalit’ remarks against the Congress are not new. In September, Home Minister Amit Shah had labelled the Congress as ‘Anti-Dalit’, amid reports of Dalit leader Kumari Selja staying away from poll campaigns ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections.

“The Congress always insulted Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or sister Kumari Selja. The Congress insulted everyone," Shah said while addressing a rally.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 The Maharashtra Assembly polls are set for November 20, with the votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The political battle will witness the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.