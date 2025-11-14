Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: JD(U) leads on 77 seats —30 more than what it won in 2020

The stage is set for the counting of votes on Thursday for 243 Assembly election seats in Bihar, which will also decide whether JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will get a record fifth term or the state will witness a change in government.

The counting will start from 8 am amid tight security. The initial trends are expected around 9 am.

The result will decide the fate of over 2,000 candidates, including 101 from Janata Dal (United) who are in the fray.

In 2020, JD(U) contested 115 seats and won 43 seats, a drop of more than 25 seats compared with the previous assembly polls. However, this time, most of the exit polls have forecast more seats for JD(U).

Almost all the exit polls have predicted a clear sweep for NDA, which consists of five key parties including Nitish Kumar's JD (U). Axis My India predicted that JD(U) is likely to win 56-62 seats.

The 75-year-old is understood to have been buoyed by reports that his party, was poised for a better-than-expected performance after the 2020 setback.

Key seats which will be keenly watched Among the candidates belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), who will be keenly watched includes — Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Kavita Saha (Madhepura), Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur), Bhisham Kushwaha (Jiradei), Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Latest Updates All eyes on Mokama Mokama will be one of the most keenly watched contests, where JD(U)’s Anant Singh is locked in battle with RJD’s Veena Devi. Singh was arrested and is currently in jail over the killing of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter during the poll campaign.

JD(U) leaders react Ahead of the result, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar asserted that the public mood is clear about not ‘handing over power’ to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.