Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: ‘Sushasan Babu’ retain CM seat? Counting of votes today

Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar Election Results will be announced on Friday. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am.

Akriti Anand
Updated14 Nov 2025, 05:04:15 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will 'Sushasan Babu' retain CM seat?
Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will 'Sushasan Babu' retain CM seat?(Mint Graphic)

Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Nitish Kumar become Bihar Chief Minister again? Counting of votes in the Bihar Election will begin at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am.

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 05:02:06 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes for the Bihar Elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday, November 14.

14 Nov 2025, 05:02:06 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Fate sealed! Who will win 2025 polls in Bihar? Counting today

All eyes are on the Bihar Election results today, November 14. Lakhs of voters have already sealed the fate of Bihar during the first and second phase of the Bihar Election. The voting in the first phase was held on November 6 and that in the second phase on November 11. As many as 7,45,26,858 electors were eligible to vote in the elections across two-phases.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a historic highest ever voter turnout of over 67 percent. This is the highest voter turnout ever recorded in the state since 1951.

14 Nov 2025, 05:02:06 AM IST

Bihar ElectionsBihar Assembly Election
