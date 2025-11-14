Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: ‘Sushasan Babu’ retain CM seat? Counting of votes today

Nitish Kumar Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Fate sealed! Who will win 2025 polls in Bihar? Counting today

All eyes are on the Bihar Election results today, November 14. Lakhs of voters have already sealed the fate of Bihar during the first and second phase of the Bihar Election. The voting in the first phase was held on November 6 and that in the second phase on November 11. As many as 7,45,26,858 electors were eligible to vote in the elections across two-phases.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a historic highest ever voter turnout of over 67 percent. This is the highest voter turnout ever recorded in the state since 1951.