Nitish Kumar's first reaction to NDA sweeping Bihar polls, celebrates ‘resounding victory’, promises development

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar posted his first reaction to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping the 2024 Bihar assembly elections online.

According to latest data with the Election Commission of India (EC), the BJP-led NDA is on track for a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark with 204 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

In contrast, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan is trailing far behind, leading in only 32 seats. The trends are in line with most exit polls, which had predicted a victory for the NDA in Bihar this year.

Final results in most seats are expected by 7 pm today, but there has been no official confirmation on the same from the EC. Vote counting began at 8 am today, following two phased polling on November 6 and 11.

What did Nitish Kumar say? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nitish Kumar wrote, “The people of the state have expressed their trust in our government by giving us a resounding majority in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. For this, my respectful obeisance, heartfelt gratitude, and thanks go to all the respected voters of the state.”

He also thanked his political allies, the NDA partners for the victory, “I salute the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the support he has given me and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to him. The NDA alliance demonstrated complete unity in this election and secured a landslide victory. For this landslide victory, our thanks and gratitude go to all our NDA allies—Mr. Chirag Paswan, Mr. Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Mr. Upendra Kushwaha,” he added.

Further Nitish Kumar promised the public that his victory signifies better development for the state, adding, “With your cooperation, Bihar will progress further and will be included in the category of most developed states of the country.”

