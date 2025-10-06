Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of Patna Metro hours before Bihar Election dates: Check fare, route, timing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday, just hours ahead of the announcement of dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Nitish Kumar also laid the foundation stones for six underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1.

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Singh, along with cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats, took a ride on the metro after the inauguration.

Patna Metro route According to news agency PTI, a 3.45-km-long elevated corridor was opened as part of the "priority corridor". It covers three stations — Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said, “Today, the inauguration of metro rail services was conducted on the Patna Metro Priority Corridor. In the first phase, the Patna Metro will operate on a total 4.3 km long route connecting three metro stations: ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoodanath.”

Patna Metro timings and fare The metro service will be available from 8 am to 10 pm every day, with each train operating at 20-minute intervals, an official told PTI.

“The metro will complete 40 to 42 trips daily. Each coach has 138 seats, and 945 passengers can travel standing,” the official said.

The fare from Patliputra Bus Terminal to Zero Mile is ₹15, and till Bhoothnath, it is ₹30, the official said.

Other key features The official said that 12 seats per train will be reserved for women and differently-abled passengers.

"Each coach will also offer mobile and laptop charging ports, among other facilities," he said.

The official said the metro coaches have been specially decorated with Madhubani paintings, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

The tunnel and the six underground stations, for which the CM laid the foundation stones, will be built at ₹2,565.80 crore.

"This underground section is a vital part of the metro project and will ensure smooth operations through the city's busiest areas. The construction is targeted for completion within 42 months," the official said.

The total cost of the Patna Metro project is ₹13,925.5 crore, jointly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Centre, and the state government.

Patna Metro will have two corridors – Red Line (16.86 km) and Blue Line (14.56 km), with a total of 24 stations.

Full-scale operations in the first phase are expected to begin by 2027.

The security of the Patna Metro is being handled by personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).