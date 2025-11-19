Nitish Kumar poised for record 10th stint as Bihar CM after NDA vote; Samrat Chowdhury, Vijay Sinha remain Dy CMs

Nitish Kumar has unanimously been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party, and is set to become the Bihar CM for the 10th consecutive time. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader.

The meeting was held at 'Samvad' located at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, and attended by all newly elected MLAs and 22 Legislative Council members of the party.

Nitish Kumar was elected NDA’s legislative leader following the coalition's sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections – where it bagged 202 out of 243 seats.

When Bihar government would be formed? Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to submit his resignation today, Wednesday – as part of the formal process to form the new government — one he is set to lead again after the National Democratic Alliance’s s

The new NDA government will take oath on Thursday at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, where the 75-year-old leader will be sworn in as the chief minister for the record 10th time.

Among the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, emerging as the single largest party, followed by the JD(U) with 85 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV) secured 19 seats, while its two other allies won 9 seats.