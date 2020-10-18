Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Nitish Kumar to be next CM of Bihar, asserts Amit Shah
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar to be next CM of Bihar, asserts Amit Shah

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 05:53 AM IST PTI

  • 'There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar,' Amit Shah said
  • Bihar assembly elections: Amit Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state.

Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.

"There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it," he told CNN News18 when asked whether the BJP will stake claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar.

Shah said people of Bihar will get a "double engine" government -- one at Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar and another at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the Lok Janshakti Party breaking away from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said the party was offered adequate seats but still walked away from the alliance.

"It was their (LJP) decision, not ours," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

