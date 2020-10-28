Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD after Bihar poll results: Chirag Paswan

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan today said that Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) have done preparations to ditch the BJP and join Rashtriya Dal Party (RJD) after the poll results are out.

"A single vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," Paswan tweeted in Hindi

"Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," he said in another tweet.

Paswan also appealed to the people to come out and exercise their voting rights.

Voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am. As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Elections to 243-seat Bihar assembly are being held in three phases. The polling for the other two phases will be held on November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

