Nitish Kumar won't be Bihar Chief Minister again, claims Chirag Paswan

Khagaria: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan today said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the CM again, after November 10.

"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis," Chirag told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 8.14 per cent till 10 am in the second phase of state Assembly elections today, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts with precautionary measures against coronavirus in place.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

